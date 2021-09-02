Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.79

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$69.79 and last traded at C$69.68, with a volume of 185941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.27. The company has a market cap of C$18.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,100,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,025 shares of company stock worth $13,568,695.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

