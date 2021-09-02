Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

OPRT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $722.21 million, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $684,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

