Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 90 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $128.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

