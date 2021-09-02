Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PAHC opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

