Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orange by 43.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Orange in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Orange by 34.6% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

