Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,772 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,478,440. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

