Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $520,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,005,016. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.