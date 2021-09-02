Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TEGNA by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

