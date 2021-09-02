Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,533 shares of company stock worth $11,141,946. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

