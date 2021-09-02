Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rogers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 576.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $209.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

