Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $295.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.58.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

