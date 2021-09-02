Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 948,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $26,098,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after buying an additional 669,334 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.