Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $78,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,898.34 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,754.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,540.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.