Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,177.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,087.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,881.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

