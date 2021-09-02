Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $64.22 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84.

