OriginTrail 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.14 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $137.01 million and $2.14 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00138864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.88 or 0.00821659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048184 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,298,945 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.