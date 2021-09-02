Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 5,446 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 92,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

