Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 25,043 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

