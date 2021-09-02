Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

JHMF opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

