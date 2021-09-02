Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $610,000 in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,129,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter.

MOO opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

