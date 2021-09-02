Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $818.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $751.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $823.98. The company has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

