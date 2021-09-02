Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of ORKLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

