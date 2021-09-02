Ormeus Cash Trading 66.6% Higher Over Last Week (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $285,572.19 and $1.01 million worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.88 or 0.00375785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

