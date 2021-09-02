Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Acquires 329,885 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 329,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

