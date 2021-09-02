Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) vs. GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Financial Contrast

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56% GTX -107.26% N/A -167.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Osprey Technology Acquisition and GTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.20%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than GTX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and GTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A GTX $1.06 million 2.63 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

GTX has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Osprey Technology Acquisition beats GTX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About GTX

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets. The company was founded by Patrick E. Bertagna and Louis Martin Rosenbaum in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.