Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

