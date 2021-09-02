Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Otter Tail traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $5,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

