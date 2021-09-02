Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 233,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,374. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

