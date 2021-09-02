PAC Protocol Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.84 million and $81,613.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009705 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,351,079,276 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

