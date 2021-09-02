PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

