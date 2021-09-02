PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE PD opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in PagerDuty by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 5,539.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after acquiring an additional 790,479 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

