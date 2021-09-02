PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $69-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.35 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.46.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 1,668,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

