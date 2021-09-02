Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00.

NYSE:PANW traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $462.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,150. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $467.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

