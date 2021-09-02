Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $578.00

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 569.50 ($7.44), with a volume of 15834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568.50 ($7.43).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 544.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 502.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

