Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.