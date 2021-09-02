Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,267.06. Insiders acquired a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

