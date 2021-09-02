Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,776,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $564.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

