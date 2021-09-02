Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.67 and its 200-day moving average is $314.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

