Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $61,000.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.67 and its 200-day moving average is $314.49.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
