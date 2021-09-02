Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

