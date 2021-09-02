Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

