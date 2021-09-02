Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.43.

PH traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $295.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.98. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

