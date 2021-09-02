Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

