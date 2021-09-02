Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $213,000 Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 159.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth $77,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 254.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,290 shares of company stock worth $1,646,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.25. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

