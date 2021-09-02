Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New $94,000 Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 14,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,321. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.