Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 147 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 49.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 133,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.21. 42,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.