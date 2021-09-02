Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 654 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

