Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

