Paul Libner Sells 921 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.68 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $135.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

