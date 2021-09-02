PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Up 26.6% in August

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

