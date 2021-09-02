Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $719,831 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock opened at $141.10 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

